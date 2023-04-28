Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House's East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

Air Force beat both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy during last year's collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees.