Biden assails 'Trumpies' in Labor Day battleground pitches

Two days after that, Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia for a prime-time address denouncing the “extremism” of Trump’s fiercest supporters.

Trump has endorsed candidates in key races around the country and Biden is warning that some Republicans now believe so strongly in Trumpism that they are willing to undermine core American values to promote it. The president said Thursday that “blind loyalty to a single leader, and a willingness to engage in political violence, is fatal to democracy.”

Trump responded during his Saturday rally that Biden is “an enemy of the state.”

On Monday, Biden said “I’m not talking about all Republicans” but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He highlighted episodes like last year’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden told the Milwaukee rally that many in the GOP have “chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, division.”

“But together we can, and we must, choose a different path forward,” Biden said. “A future of unity and hope. we’re going to choose to build a better America.”

The crowd jeered as Biden chided Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin for voting against a Democratic-backed measure meant to lower prescription drug prices.

The president also returned to another theme that was a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign, that labor unions boosted the middle class.

Unions endorsements helped Biden overcome disastrous early finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire to win the Democratic primary, and eventually the White House. He has since continued to praise labor unions — even though many voters without college degrees remain among Trump’s strongest bloc of supporters.

Mary Kay Henry, president of the 2-million-member Service Employees International Union, called Biden’s championing of unions heading into the midterms “critical” and said the labor movement must “mobilize in battlegrounds across the country to ensure that working people turn out.”

“We’re really excited about the president speaking directly to workers about, if he had the opportunity, he’d join a union,” Henry said. She added: “This president has signaled which side he’s on. And he’s on the side of working people. And that matters hugely.”

Biden, meanwhile, has personal history with Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade, which is among the nation’s largest. He attended the 2015 installment as vice president and returned in 2018. Both times, Biden, now 79, faced questions about whether he’d run for president in coming elections — which he opted against in 2016 before winning the White House in 2020.

This year, the oldest president in U.S. history has faced speculation about if he’ll seek a second term in 2024 — though he’s insisted that’s his intention, and the pressure has dissipated some in recent weeks after a string of policy and political successes for Biden and his party.

Still, both perennial presidential battleground states Biden was visiting Monday may provide key measures of Democrats’ strength before this November and 2024. With inflation still raging and the president’s approval ratings remaining low, how much Biden can help his party in top races — and how much candidates want him to try — remains to be seen.

That was on display in Wisconsin, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Johnson, but did not appear with him in Milwaukee.

In the state’s other top race, Tim Michels, a construction executive endorsed by Trump, is attempting to deny Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a second term. Evers also spoke at the labor event Biden addressed and briefly greeted the president in a backstage photo line.

“We have a president who understands the challenges facing working families,” Evers told the crowd. He said that Biden “hasn’t forgotten that working families matter, not just on Labor Day, but every single day of the year.”

Pennsylvania voters are choosing a new governor, with state Attorney General John Shapiro facing another Trump-endorsed Republican, Doug Mastriano, and a new senator. That race is between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Trump-backed celebrity heart physician Mehmet Oz. Shapiro and Fetterman both planned to attend Monday’s Pittsburgh parade.

The Pennsylvania and Wisconsin races could decide which party controls the Senate next year, while the winner of each governorship may influence results in 2024′s presidential election. The stakes are particularly high given that some Trump-aligned candidates have spread lies about widespread fraud that did not occur during the 2020 election — raising questions about what might happen if a candidate they don’t support wins the next presidential contest.

Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute to organized labor in at breakfast meeting with the Greater Boston Labor Council, declaring “When union wages go up, everybody’s wages go up.”

“When union workplaces are safer everyone is safer,” Harris said. “When unions are strong, America is strong.”

___

Associated Press writer Wilson Ring contributed from Boston.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden poses for a photograph during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden poses for a photograph during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state's importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up from the top of the steps of Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden visited Milwaukee and spoke at a Labor Day event to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up from the top of the steps of Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden visited Milwaukee and spoke at a Labor Day event to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden walks down some stairs during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden walks down some stairs during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden gestures after speaking during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden gestures after speaking during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wave during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wave during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash