Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House said Saturday.
A postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.
But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Trump lost the election in 2020.
