Biden aims to sell economic agenda in Cincinnati trip

“There’s a reason why union workers are the best trained,” said Biden, as he met with apprentices going through five-year training programs.

It's his third trip to the state — one he lost by about 8 points in 2020, but one that remains pivotal to the Democratic Party's political future and a key test of whether Biden's economic proposals have the broad appeal the White House hopes.

With presidential visits to the Ohio cities of Columbus, Cleveland and now Cincinnati, the White House is betting that Biden’s policies are popular with independent voters and that the electorate will reward a president and party that are trying to solve their problems.

The state faces a heated Senate election next year with the retirement of Republican Rob Portman, who helped negotiate the infrastructure plan that now faces an uncertain future in the evenly split Senate.

The president’s visit took him near the dangerously outdated Brent Spence Bridge — a chokepoint for trucks and emergency vehicles between Ohio and Kentucky that the past two presidents promised without success to replace. But Republicans are more focused on the increase in shootings and crime in Cincinnati, which they blame on Democrats, although there are a host of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is likely to take questions on many of those issues during his Wednesday night town hall on CNN, at Mount St. Joseph University, a private Catholic college in Delhi Township, a western suburb of Cincinnati.

President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with an instructor and apprentice at the IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden greets electrician instructor Jerry Mahoney, second from right, and apprentice Stephen Randolph, right, as he arrives to speak with them at the IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik