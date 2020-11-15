Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff

Around the country, hospitals report that doctors and nurses are being stretched to cope with rising numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring special care. In some communities, hospitals have started limiting elective procedures in order to conserve resources.

Fauci stressed it won't be like flipping a switch to return to normal life when the first vaccine doses become available for high-risk groups, most likely next month. He said Americans will have to keep up preventive measures such as wearing masks, observing social distancing and frequently washing their hands well into next year.

“Everybody is sensitive to what we call ‘COVID fatigue,’ ” Fauci said. “But we've got to hang in there. We've got to hang together .. .because we can make it turn around.”

Fauci has been target of frequent complaints from Trump, and the president's supporters have called for him to be fired.

Other vaccine makers are also in the final phase of testing their formulations, and Fauci said he expects those vaccines will also be highly effective.

The government has launched a program called “Operation Warp Speed,” backed by the White House, to quickly manufacture and distribute tens of millions of doses of vaccines. The shots will be free to Americans, and the goal is to have most people vaccinated by about this time next year. Many people will need two doses.

Initial access to the vaccine will be limited to high-priority groups such as hospital and nursing home workers.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci is recommending masks at Thanksgiving gatherings if the coronavirus status of people is unknown. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Credit: Graeme Jennings Credit: Graeme Jennings

This preview image of an AP animated video explains how Pfizer’s genetic vaccine works against COVID-19. (AP Digital Embed) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Graphic shows how vaccine studies progress Credit: FDuckett Credit: FDuckett