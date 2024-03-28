Biden administration restores threatened species protections dropped by Trump

The blanket protections regulation was dropped in 2019 as part of a suite of changes to the application of the species law under Trump that were encouraged by industry. Those changes came as extinctions accelerate globally due to habitat loss and other pressures.

Under the new rules, officials also will not consider economic impacts when deciding if animals and plants need protection. And the rules from the wildlife service and National Marine Fisheries Service make it easier to designate areas as critical for a species' survival, even if it is no longer found in those locations.

Details on the proposed rules, which could take a year to finalize, were obtained by The Associated Press in advance of their public release.

Among the species that could benefit from the rules are imperiled fish and freshwater mussels in the Southeast, where the aquatic animals in many cases are absent from portions of their historical range, officials have said.

Environmentalists had expressed frustration that it's taken years for Biden to act on some of the Trump-era rollbacks. Stoking their urgency is the prospect of a new Republican administration following the 2024 election that could yet again ease protections.

The proposal of the rules last year faced strong pushback from Republican lawmakers, who said President Joe Biden's Democratic administration has hampered oil, gas and coal development, and favors conservation over development.

Industry groups have long viewed the 1973 Endangered Species Act as an impediment. Under Trump, they successfully lobbied to weaken the law's regulations as part of a broad dismantling of environmental safeguards. Trump officials rolled back endangered species rules and protections for the northern spotted owl, gray wolves and other species.