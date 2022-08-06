Biden administration condemns new Indiana abortion ban

IU Health, Indiana's largest health care system, said it was studying the new law.

“IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare,” it said in a statement.

The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce urged the General Assembly to proceed with caution.

“Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has debated a substantial policy change on the issue of abortion in a compressed timeframe,” the chamber said in a statement Thursday. “Such an expedited legislative process — rushing to advance state policy on broad, complex issues — is, at best, detrimental to Hoosiers, and at worst, reckless.”

The state Senate approved the ban 28-19 and the Indiana House advanced it 62-38. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the ban into law late Friday night.

Some senators in both parties lamented the bill’s provisions and the impact it would have on the state, including low-income women and the health care system. Eight Republicans joined all 11 Democrats in voting against the bill, though their reasons to thwart the measure were mixed.

