Biden administration asks court to allow vaccine mandate

If it stands, the OSHA rule would take effect Jan. 4 and apply to private companies of 100 employees or more, affecting roughly 84 million workers across the U.S. They would have to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly tests and required to wear masks at work. There are exceptions for employees who work from home, alone or outdoors.

A three-judge panel in the New Orleans-based U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay putting the mandate on hold. In a unanimous decision, the panel called the mandate “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers) that have more than a little bearing on workers’ varying degrees of susceptibility to the supposedly ‘grave danger’ the Mandate purports to address.”

OSHA last week said it was suspending implementation and enforcement due to the stay.

The U.S. has a chance to try to reverse the stay because all the challenges to the mandate have been consolidated in another circuit court of appeals — the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit, which was selected at random last week.

Like the 5th, it's dominated by judges appointed by Republican presidents. That could be important in a legal battle over an issue where views are deeply divided along partisan lines.

In their filing Tuesday, administration lawyers blasted the earlier ruling for accepting the argument that OSHA could not regulate COVID-19 in part because it's not a hazard specific to places of employment.

“The nature of workplaces is that employees come together in one place for extended periods and interact, thus risking workplace transmission of a highly contagious virus,” they said.

State attorneys general and others who are challenging the mandate have asked that the case be considered by all the judges on the 6th Circuit, rather than a three-judge panel. The court has asked for others joining that request to do so by Wednesday and for a response from opponents by Nov. 30.

The legal tussle over the vaccine mandate for larger private employers is one of several challenges over Biden administration vaccine rules. Courts so far have not halted two other mandates — one for healthcare workers and one for contractors for the federal government.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.