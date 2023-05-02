X

Biden admin asks for 1,500 troops at US-Mexico border

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By COLLEEN LONG, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Biden administration has requested 1,500 troops for the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has requested 1,500 troops for the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to three administration officials.

The troops would be sent down to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field, two of the officials said. They would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border. Those restrictions will lift May 11. The Biden administration has already made major changes to tighten the border ahead of time.

In Other News
1
Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11
2
Opponents make last-ditch effort to stop French pension law
3
Hollywood writers begin strike, late-night shows to go dark
4
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as banks tumble again
5
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top