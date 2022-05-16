Bezos and Biden spar over corporate taxes and inflation

Biden has often accused Amazon, the ecommerce giant that Bezos founded and led for nearly a quarter-century, of failing to pay its fair share in taxes. In 2017 and 2018, Amazon paid no income tax despite earning billions in profits. Since then, the company has made modest tax payments.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss," Bezos tweeted in response. "Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

On the actual policy question — whether raising corporate income taxes would in fact restrain inflation — most economists give Biden the edge, with a caveat.

“The idea would be that raising the corporate tax would reduce corporate spending and would reduce overall demand in the economy and put downward pressure on prices,” said Michael Strain, an economist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

Still, Strain and most other economists caution that it would take many months for any rate increase to have much impact, Strain said, and even then, would not reduce inflation by much.

“Of all the things I would do to rein in inflation, the corporate income tax is a long way down the list,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, an asset management firm in Chicago.