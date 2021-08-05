journal-news logo
Beyond Meat sees Q2 sales jump on restaurant demand

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat says its revenue jumped 32% in the second quarter as demand from restaurants returned

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday that its revenue jumped 32% in the second quarter as demand from restaurants returned.

Beyond Meat's U.S. food-service sales more than tripled in the April-June period as more dining rooms reopened and people ate out.

But its retail demand fell 14%, reflecting a drop from 2020's pandemic stockpiling.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported $149.4 million in revenue for the second quarter, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $141 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company reported a net loss of $19.7 million, or 31 cents per share. That was a bigger loss than the 23 cents analysts had forecast.

