Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts

By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million. That was lower than the $108.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. revenue dropped 40% as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7%.

Beyond Meat said its net loss narrowed to $53.5 million, or 83 cents per share, as it reigned in logistics and manufacturing costs. That was slightly better than the 84-cent loss analysts had forecast.

