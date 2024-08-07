Beyond Meat reports better-than-expected sales despite demand remaining weak

Beyond Meat said Wednesday that its revenue fell nearly 9% in the second quarter on lower demand for its plant-based burgers, chicken and other products.
The El Segundo, California-based company reported revenue of $93.2 million for the April-June period. But that was better than the $87.8 million Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Its stock jumped 12% in after-market trading.
Beyond Meat narrowed its net loss to $34.4 million, or 53 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.
In Other News
1
The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign
2
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an...
3
Wall Street slips after a morning rally evaporates as some of the...
4
Israel court hears bid to close prison where soldiers are accused of...
5
Lin Yu-ting advances to gold-medal Olympic bout, excelling amid...