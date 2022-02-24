Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its net revenue fell 1.2% to $100.7 million in the October-December period. That was shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $101 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said restaurant sales are showing promise as its products roll out to more locations. Panda Express began selling Beyond Meat orange chicken at 70 U.S. locations in October, for example. But the company said that couldn't make up for a 19.5% decline in sales at groceries and other retailers.