Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight

Washington County court records show Ramsey was released Sunday on $11,085 bond. A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year. He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat didn't respond to email and telephone messages left by The Associated Press.

Beyond Meat shares fell 2% Tuesday to $16.68, close their 52-week low of $16.51.

The El Segundo, California-based company has been struggling this year as customers dealing with soaring grocery bills have bypassed its higher-priced products. McDonald's also recently ended a U.S. trial of its McPlant meatless burger __ developed with Beyond Meat __ without confirming any future plans for the product.

Beyond Meat laid off 4% of its workforce in August.

AP Writer Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed.