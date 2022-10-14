Beyond Meat exec departs amid job cuts, slowing sales

Beyond Meat Inc. expects about $4 million in one-time charges tied to the job cuts, with most of the charges booked in the fourth quarter.

The company now foresees full-year revenue in a range of approximately $400 million to $425 million. Its prior guidance was for revenue of $470 million to $520 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet predict revenue of $481 million.

The announcement by Beyond Meat comes two months after the company said that it was laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products.

Shares of the El Segundo, California-based company ended Friday down $1.43, or 9.7%, at $13.35.