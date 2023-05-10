Beyoncé dazzles fans in 'Renaissance' world tour opening concert

"Renaissance" is the superstar's first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony's most decorated artist in history.

Fans who had complained in recent months about the lack of music videos for “Renaissance" hits were in for a treat Wednesday as video projections and animations took center stage. The rapid succession of costume changes and decor shifts was baffling. The singer played on interactions between a digital and physical world where robotic devices make space for weird silver moon rovers or an inflatable horse. Even Queen Bey herself morphs into a cybernetic character. Seems confusing? It was.