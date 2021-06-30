Better baseball players have less chance for Olympic gold

While Japan is missing major leaguers, including Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, San Diego right-hander Yu Darvish and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda, it has far more top-level players than the other five nations.

Masahiro Tanaka, back in Japan with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles after seven seasons with the New York Yankees, is the only holdover from the 2008 Japan team that lost to the U.S. 8-4 in the bronze medal game.

Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, the reigning Central League MVP, heads a pitching staff that includes current Rookies of the Year Masato Morishita and Kaima Taira.

US ROSTER

The U.S. expected to announce its roster July 2, and American manager Mike Scioscia anticipated changes from the group that earned the berth at the Americas qualifier on June 5, That team had just one holdover from the players who failed to qualify at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019: pitcher Brandon Dickson.

Todd Frazier, a 35-year-old infielder released by Pittsburgh on May 13 after going 3 for 35, was 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI double in the 4-2 win over Venezuela that gained the trip to Japan.

OLD-SCHOOL BALL

While teams do scouting that leads to defensive shifts, these games don’t have Statcast, the modern metrics system that has changed how Major League Baseball is played. That means no spin rates, exit velocities and launch angles.

“It goes to show you you really don’t need most of that stuff,” Frazier said. “It’s baseball at the end of the day. You play for your country. You play for pride. We didn’t hit on the field. We just hit in the batting cage -- until our hands bled, to be honest with you. So we brought it back to youth days. Hit it. It doesn’t matter who’s throwing. Next guy up in line. And it really does go to show you guys that honestly, that guys really don’t need video. All we need is a bat and a ball and a glove and the determination to be the best player you can be.”

FORMAT

There are two groups of three in the first round, which determines seeding for the knockout stage. The opener will be played in Fukushima, about 180 miles north of Tokyo, and the rest of the baseball tournament at Yokohama, about 20 miles south of Tokyo.

The U.S. plays in Group B against Israel on July 30 and South Korea on July 31. Japan, the Dominican Republic and Mexico are in Group A.

A double round-robin starts Aug. 4, and the final is Aug. 7.

COME AND GONE

Cuba won gold medals in 1992, 1996 and 2004, and Tommy Lasorda’s U.S. in 2000. Baseball was dropped after South Korea won in 2008 and has been dropped for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is expected to return for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka puts on his new Rakuten Golden Eagles uniform for a photo session during a news conference in Tokyo, in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Host Japan is favored to win at the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Japan starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano throws to a Cuba batter during the first inning of a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo. Host Japan is favored to win at the Tokyo Games. . Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, the reigning Central League MVP, heads a pitching staff that includes current Rookies of the Year Masato Morishita and Kaima Taira. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File) Credit: Toru Takahashi Credit: Toru Takahashi

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Todd Frazier plays during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, in this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo. Frazier, a 35-year-old infielder released by Pittsburgh on May 13 after going 3 for 35, was 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI double in the 4-2 win over Venezuela that earned him a trip to the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

FILE - Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia smiles in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, file photo. Scioscia is coach of the Team USA baseball team for the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File) Credit: Ray Carlin Credit: Ray Carlin