Beta continues slow trek, bringing rain to several states

Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches (7 to 12 centimeters) was expected on Wednesday and into early Thursday in parts of Central Mississippi, with some areas possibly getting up to 7 inches (17 centimeters).

Beta, which made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O'Connor, Texas, is the first storm named for a Greek letter to make landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Beta was the ninth named storm that made landfall in the continental U.S. this year. That tied a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Sept. 16, causing at least two deaths.

Meanwhile, Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy made landfall in Canada on Wednesday morning near Ecum Secum, Nova Scotia, with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (104 kph). It was located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, around midday Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph). It was expected to dissipate by Thursday.

Associated Press reporter Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Sawyer Chambers, 7, falls off and inflatable as his brother Josey, 11, rides a kayak as they played on Wandering Trail after Clear Creek overflowed as Tropical Storm Beta rained over the area Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Friendswood, Texas. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Steve Gonzales Credit: Steve Gonzales

Josey Chambers, 11, and his brother Sawyer, 7, make they way on a kayak up Wandering Trail after Clear Creek overflowed as Tropical Storm Beta rained over the area Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Friendswood, Texas. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Steve Gonzales Credit: Steve Gonzales

Cars stranded on high flood waters on Houston Ave. exit from Interstate 45 during Tropical Storm Beta Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Houston. Beta has weakened to a tropical depression as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesus Credit: Marie D. De Jesus

A Houston Police Water Rescue vehicle mobilizes by a stranded by flood car on Houston Ave., during Tropical Storm Beta, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Houston. Beta has weakened to a tropical depression as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Marie D. De Jesus Credit: Marie D. De Jesus

A home on Kingsmill Road has water up to its windows after the Clear Creek overflowed as Tropical Storm Beta rained over the area Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Friendswood, Texas. Beta has weakened to a tropical depression as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Steve Gonzales Credit: Steve Gonzales

Waves batter the shore in Peggy's Cove, N.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Hurricane Teddy has impacted the Atlantic region as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Andrew Vaughan Credit: Andrew Vaughan