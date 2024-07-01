BET says 'audio malfunction' caused heavy censorship of Usher's speech at the 2024 BET Awards

A full version of the speech is now available on BET's YouTube channel, with a few profanities removed. Much of his speech centered on the idea of fatherhood, forgiveness, and his three-decades' long career. It appears that the heavy censoring started shortly after Usher said "Sorry, I'm gonna curse and let you know how I really feel" early on in his acceptance.

He recounted walking into music mogul L.A. Reid's office at 12 or 13 years old and telling a room for of executives that he'd make it. "That wasn't ego speaking. I rebranded that word that day," he said in a section of the speech that didn't air. "I rebranded that word that day. I expressed goals out loud."

A rebroadcast of the 2024 BET Awards will air on BET tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more coverage of this year's BET Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/bet-awards

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP