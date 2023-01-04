journal-news logo
X

Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly

Nation & World
By JAMES BROOKS, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.

The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, big names like LG and Samsung were showcasing their latest products for the media in Las Vegas. Smaller startups were due to exhibit at an event later Wednesday.

Here are some highlights:

NO MESSY WIRES

LG Electronics unveiled a 97-inch OLED TV with what it calls a Zero Connect Box that streams content wirelessly. The box, which still needs to be plugged in, just needs to be within 30 feet (nine meters) of the display.

But why would anyone want a wireless 4K television?

David M. Park, senior marketing manager at the South Korean tech company, says it means owners can place a TV in the center of the room without all the messy wires, or maybe mount it above a fireplace or perhaps on a hard-to-drill concrete wall.

LG says the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M (model M3) will be available in the second half of 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced.

___

For more on CES, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/technology

Credit: Rick Bowmer

Credit: Rick Bowmer

In Other News
1
Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials
2
Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
3
AP source: Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension
4
A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners
5
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top