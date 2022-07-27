Best Buy cuts sales forecast as inflation tempers spending

In a statement, Best Buy's CEO Corie Barry said the company entered the year expecting its financial results would be weaker than last year, when consumer spending was fueled by government stimulus support. But high inflation has eroded consumer sentiment, weakening demand for consumer electronics even further.

Matt Bilunas, chief financial officer at Best Buy, noted that given the economic uncertainty, it's difficult to assess the duration of the weaker sales environment and the impact of its business.

Best Buy's announcement comes as the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to temper inflation.

The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

___

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.