X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines

Nation & World
45 minutes ago
German media group RTL Deutschland says it will stop publishing almost two dozen print magazines and seek to sell a similar number

BERLIN (AP) — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs.

The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.

Bertelsmann and RTL's chief executive, Thomas Rabe, said the company was responding to “the rapidly changing media landscape” and overall economic challenges.

RTL said the move would result in about 500 job losses while 200 positions could be transferred to the new owners of any titles sold.

In Other News
1
Dog owners tout Xolos' loyalty and sacred underworld history
2
Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols' family members to join Biden
3
French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes
4
Live Updates | Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
5
Gallup: Just 2 in 10 U.S. employees have work `best friend'
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top