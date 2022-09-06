journal-news logo
Berrettini-Ruud on court; Coco Gauff later | US Open updates

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, prepares to serve to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are in action in the first men’s quarterfinal at the U.S. Open

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are in action in the first men's quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Both men have been the runner-up at another Grand Slam tournament: No. 5 seed Ruud at the French Open this year, and No. 13 seed Berrettini at Wimbledon last year.

It is raining, so they are playing under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With showers in the forecast all day, the U.S. Open called off all junior matches that were scheduled for Tuesday.

The Berrettini-Ruud winner will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Kyrgios vs. Khachanov will be the last singles match on Tuesday, following 18-year-old American Coco Gauff against Caroline Garcia in the night session.

The other women's quarterfinal Tuesday is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against Ajla Tomljanovic, the player who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after scoring a point against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

