Bernard Cribbins, actor who delighted UK kids, dies at 93

Born into a poor family in Oldham, northwest England, in 1928, Cribbins left school in his early teens and got his start as a stage manager and bit player in regional repertory theater.

He moved on to West End productions before appearing in a dizzying range of British films, including 1960 comedy “Two-Way Stretch” alongside Peter Sellers; 1966 “Doctor Who” spinoff “Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD”; the 1967 James Bond spoof “Casino Royale”; and one of Alfred Hitchcock’s final thrillers, “Frenzy” in 1972.

He appeared in several movies in the “Carry On” series, was a memorable guest star on classic sitcom “Fawlty Towers” and had top 10 hits with comedy songs “Hole in the Ground” and “Right Said Fred.”

A younger generation knew Cribbins as Wilfred Mott, a companion to David Tennant’s titular Doctor, when ”Doctor Who” was revived in the early 21st century. He appeared in another BBC children’s series, “Old Jack’s Boat,” between 2013 and 2015, and filmed scenes earlier this year for an upcoming “Doctor Who” 60th-anniversary special.

“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies remembered Cribbins as “a wonderful actor.”

“I’m so lucky to have known him ,” Davies said. “Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

Cribbins’ wife of 66 years, Gill, died last year.

Combined Shape Caption FILE Actor Bernard Cribbins poses in this Dec. 1, 1962 photo. Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy "Carry On" comedies to children's television and "Doctor Who," has died. He was 93. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins' death on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PA via AP, File) Credit: PA Photos

Combined Shape Caption FILE Actor Bernard Cribbins with actresses, Sally Thomsett, left and Jenny Agutter, filming The Railway Children on location, in Oakworth, England, July 2, 1970. Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy "Carry On" comedies to children's television and "Doctor Who," has died. He was 93. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins' death on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PA via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy Children's Awards in London, Sunday, Nov. 23 2014. Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy "Carry On" comedies to children's television and "Doctor Who," has died. He was 93. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins' death on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Grant Pollard

Combined Shape Caption FILE Actor and presenter Bernard Cribbins, reads an excerpt from Winnie the Pooh after he received the annual J M Barrie Award for a lifetime of unforgettable work for children on stage, film, television and record, at the Radio Theatre at Broadcasting House in central London, Nov. 13, 2014. Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy "Carry On" comedies to children's television and "Doctor Who," has died. He was 93. Agent Gavin Barker Associates announced Cribbins' death on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA via AP, File) Credit: Nicholas.T.Ansell