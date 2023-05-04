X

Berlin school attack: Girl's life no longer in danger

Authorities say a young girl wounded in a knife attack at a Berlin school is no longer in a life-threatening condition

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a young girl wounded in a knife attack at a Berlin school Wednesday afternoon is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

German news agency dpa quoted an official at the Berlin state education department Thursday as saying that the child and another girl remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 7 and 8-year-olds were attacked in the playground of the private Protestant School in Berlin's Neukoelln district.

A man was later detained by police. Prosecutors said Thursday that they have asked for the 38-year-old suspect to be held in a psychiatric hospital, pending further investigation.

The school's principal, Thorsten Knauer-Huckauf, said the suspect was not a member of the school community. He said students, staff and parents were “deeply affected and shocked” by the attack.

