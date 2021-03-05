Berlin film festival's Golden Bear goes to 'Loony Porn'

Denes Nagy of Hungary received the award for best director for his debut ‘Natural Light,’ following a Hungarian unit hunting partisans in the Soviet Union during World War II.

The jury said Nagy showed “masterful control of every aspect of the craft of filmmaking, a narration that transcends its historical context.”

“A portrait of war in which the observant gaze of the director reminds us again of the need to choose between passivity and taking individual responsibility,” the judges said.

The festival was staged online this year due to the pandemic, but a public event and a physical awards ceremony are planned for June.