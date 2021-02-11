Berlin festival announces this year's competition film slate

“The disruption brought on by the events of 2020 has led filmmakers to make the most of this situation and create deeply personal films," artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement about the selection.

"This Competition is less rich in numbers but very dense in content and style.”

The film festival is taking place in a revamped form because of the pandemic. Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions.

An online event for the industry, with the jury choosing the winners, is to be held March 1-5. Plans call for a “summer special” to follow June 9-20, at which the public will get a chance to see the winners and a selection of other films. The award ceremony is to take place in June.

The festival also announced last month that it is taking a new approach to the international jury this year. It will do without a jury president, and instead the entries will be judged by six directors whose films won the event’s top Golden Bear award.