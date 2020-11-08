Berlin bids farewell to Tegel airport after 60 years

Tegel, a site used for airships in the early 1900s and later an air force training area during the Nazi era, was constructed rapidly in 1948 as a response to the Soviet blockade of West Berlin, when the Western Allies had to supply the city entirely by air.

It became a critical hub for the Berlin Airlift operation, which was able to break the Soviet blockade by 1949 — a key moment in the Cold War that demonstrated the Western Allies' resolve to stand beside West Germany.

The first commercial flights began in 1960, when Air France started regular service to Tegel.

Tegel's facilities had become taxed, however, by the increased traffic to Berlin after German reunification when the city again became the capital. Area residents frequently complained of noise, and its runways were also unable to handle the largest jumbo jets typically used for long-haul flights, meaning that Berlin travelers would usually have to transfer in Frankfurt or other hubs before flying to North America or farther afield.

It was much beloved by business travelers and many others, however, for its convenient location near the center of the city, and compact layout that meant passengers could disembark a flight, pick up their luggage and be in a taxi within a few dozen meters.

The city government planned to close it in 2011, but the delays in the opening of BER meant that it had to be kept open.

A majority of Berliners voted in a non-binding referendum in 2017 to keep Tegel open, but the city said the result couldn't be implemented for legal and financial reasons.

The city plans now to turn the facility into a research and industrial park for urban technology in the future.

As a precaution in case there are any more kinks to be worked out at the new airport, however, Tegel will remain operational as a backup for another half-year but no more flights are planned.

The Tegel Airport is illuminated in red Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. The ceremonial last flight is scheduled for Sunday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

The Airbus of the French airline Air France takes off from Tegel Airport (TXL) to Paris, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Tegel Airport will close at 15:00 with the departure of the last scheduled flight number AF 1235. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

Spectators watch an Air France plane bound for Paris' Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport driving to the runway before the last take-off from Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Drab and outdated but beloved for its convenience and quirky hexagonal design, Berlin's Tegel airport will finally close for good on November 8 after more than 60 years. The former West Berlin hub is being put into retirement to make way for the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), which finally opened last week after years of embarrassing delays. (John MACDOUGALL / Pool via AP) Credit: John MACDOUGALL Credit: John MACDOUGALL

The last Lufthansa flight of the Airbus A350 aircraft from Tegel Airport is taxiing to the take-off field as it is bid farewell by the airport fire brigade with a fountain of water, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The final flight is scheduled for Sunday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

A sports aircraft flies past Tegel Tower, shortly before the last scheduled flight takes off from Berlin's Tegel Airport (TXL) in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. With the departure of the Air France aircraft AF 1235 to Paris at 15:00, Tegel Airport will close. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

The last Lufthansa flight of the Airbus A350 aircraft from Tegel Airport is taxiing to the take-off field as it is bid farewell by the airport fire brigade with a fountain of water in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The final flight is scheduled for Sunday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Visitors photograph the tarmac of Tegel Airport on the last day of regular operations, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The ceremonial last flight is planned for Sunday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer