Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

Needing to win the 18th to extend the match, Carr missed the fairway to the right and came up short. He chipped to 8 feet. Bennett was on the green and had two putts from 12 feet to win. He lagged it within inches for the win.

“Luckily, I was able to finish it off with a good iron shot,” Bennett said.

Bennett is exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year.

“It means everything,” Bennett said about the victory. “It's a dream cone true. ... It means a lot to hold that trophy."

Carr is a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern.

“I'm OK,” Carr said. “Congrats to Sam. He's an awesome player. We had a great battle out there.”

