Bennett, Georgia pile on TCU early in CFP title game

The Bulldogs led 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the first half by Alabama against the Buckeyes in 2021.

NO MILLER

TCU’s Emari Demercado, who grew up within walking distance of SoFi Stadium, got the start at running back after Kendre Miller was ruled out.

Miller suffered a sprained MCL to his right knee late in the first half of the Horned Frogs' CFP semifinal victory over Michigan. He went through pregame warmups with a bulky brace on his right knee, but did not appear to be running normally.

Demercado — who rushed for a career-high 150 yards against Michigan — got his first carry on TCU’s third series. He had three carries for 13 yards on the drive, which ended in a 2 yard keeper by quarterback Max Duggan to get the Horned Frogs within 10-7 in the first quarter.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior had a career-high 622 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this report.

