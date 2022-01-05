Hendrickson, 3 other Bengals starters placed on COVID list

About the same number of players — approximately 20 — went on and came off the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Arizona, which has qualified for the playoffs and can still win the NFC West, activated four players off the list and added two. The Cardinals play Seattle on Sunday.

A pair of Arizona's returning players are starters: tackle D.J. Humphries and linebacker Markus Golden. The returning backups are linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Breon Borders. Two backups went on the COVID-19 list in Zach Kerr and linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

Green Bay activated two starters in safety Darnell Savage﻿ and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke﻿, along with reserve tackle Dennis Kelly and backup receiver Amari Rodgers. Lineman Billy Turner went on the COVID-19 list. The Packers have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into their regular-season finale against Detroit.

San Francisco, which needs a win over the Los Angeles Rams or a New Orleans loss to reach the postseason, had two backups sidelined in defensive backs Dontae Johnson and Jimmie Ward.

