Ben Martin maintains 2-shot lead in Dominican Republic

“At the end of the day, really, I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been trying to do all week, which is just enjoy being out there, not try too hard and sort of see what happens at the end,” Martin said. “But this is really the reason I think I enjoy playing professional golf, like being around the lead on the weekend with a chance to win. You have a little nerves, but I think that’s why we all like to test ourselves and see where we are, so it will be a fun day tomorrow.

Chad Ramey was second after a 69. He eagled the par-5 14th.

“We just had a great number,” Ramey said. “I believe the number we had was 146 (yards to the) hole with a little help and it was just a perfect wedge. Couldn’t have asked for a better shot. Landed 2 short I believe and hopped on in.”

The 29-year-old from Mississippi is seeking his first tour victory.

“Don’t change a thing,” Ramey said. “Obviously, I’m doing something right, so I’m just going to stick to my game plan and just see what happens.”

Three-time tour winner Jhonattan Vegas had a 65 — the best round of the week — to get to 11 under, and Cameron Percy (67) was 10 under with Martin Trainer (67), Thomas Detry (68), David Lipsky (68) and Nate Lashley (69).

“Less wind, that’s for sure,” Vegas said. “It was blowing, but it wasn’t blowing anywhere close to what it’s been blowing the whole week. Once the wind’s going to be that way, easy to get the mind on being a little more aggressive. Some pretty good shots, made a few good putts, but mainly just keeping a pretty aggressive mentality throughout the round.”

Vegas eagled the par-5 seventh, hitting a 5-iron to 9 feet.

“Being Venezuelan, having a lot of Venezuelans that have migrated to here to the Dominican Republic, it’s actually a great feel kind of having that home feel to it,” Vegas said. “It’s been fun, it’s been a fun week. It’s always a great place for me here.”

With the tournament being played opposite the Match Play event in Austin, Texas, the winner will be exempt into the PGA Championship but not the Masters.