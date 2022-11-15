Ben & Jerry's board bemoans West Bank, east Jerusalem sales

Last year Ben & Jerry's board said it was going to stop selling its ice cream in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are "inconsistent with our values." The settlements are widely seen by the international community as illegal and obstacles to peace.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, which bought Ben & Jerry's in 2000, announced earlier this year that it was selling its business interest in Israel to a local company that would sell Ben & Jerry's ice cream under its Hebrew and Arabic name throughout Israel and the West Bank.