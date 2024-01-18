Ben & Jerry's and Vermont scoop shop employees reach contract agreement

“This joint celebration is a testament to the leadership and collaboration required of both parties to create such a monumental first contract,” the union said in a written statement on Thursday. “It also speaks to the ease that follows working with a company that prioritizes workers’ rights and their desires to unionize.”

Ben & Jerry's said in a statement that it remains “committed to operating our company in a way that is inclusive, and equitable."

“We are proud that Ben & Jerry’s attracts employees who embrace our values as we have reached this agreement thanks to these scoopers’ hard work and ownership in this effort,” it said.

Founded in 1978 , Ben & Jerry's has not shied away from social causes. While many businesses tread lightly in politics for fear of alienating customers, the ice cream maker, which sells its products across the world, has taken the opposite approach, often espousing progressive causes.