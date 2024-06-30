Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after comeback 2-1 win over Slovakia

England has advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — England advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia on Sunday.

Bellingham's acrobatic overhead kick leveled the round-of-16 game at 1-1 with seconds remaining at the Veltins Arena.

Harry Kane headed in the winner in the first minute of extra time as England avoided one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Euros.

Ivan Schranz scored in the first half for Slovakia and his goal looked like being enough to eliminate England, which was one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner up at the last Euros.

But Bellingham's wonder goal sent the game to extra time and Kane sealed the win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf.

