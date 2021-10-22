Bellagio in Vegas showing 11 Picasso works before auction

Two of the paintings are estimated by Sotheby's to be worth as much as $30 million.

One, a colorful oil and enamel on canvas titled “Homme et enfant,” was created in 1969.

The other, “Femme au beret rouge-orange,” may be the crown jewel of the collection. It depicts Picasso’s lover and frequent muse, Marie-Therese Walter, and last sold at auction in the 1980s for around $900,000.

It was acquired by casino mogul Steve Wynn in 1998 and became MGM Resorts’ property when the company purchased The Mirage resort from Wynn.

Sotheby’s auctions typically take place in locales such as New York, London, Paris, Milan and Hong Kong. The Saturday evening event will a first major event in Las Vegas.

“As one of the most famous, beloved and accomplished artists of all time, we couldn’t imagine anyone better than Picasso to inaugurate this unique art and culture experience,” Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman and head of sales for global fine art, said in a statement.

Over the course of more than 70 years as a working artist, Picasso is said to have created more than 13,000 paintings.

Tiberti said she believes he’ll forever be important.

“He made a lot of breakthroughs,” she said. “He pioneered a lot of ways and did a lot of work. Much like Monet and van Gogh, a lot of Picasso’s imagery is used over and over again, though the general public might not even know it.”

MGM Resorts plans to reshape its public art portfolio to deepen its focus on diversity and inclusion, it said in a statement.

“We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from underrepresented communities,” said Ari Kastrati, company chief hospitality officer.

Caption From left, Jose Reynoso and Terence McAllister hang a still life painting by Pablo Picasso at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption The Pablo Picasso exhibit is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption Art handler Terence McAllister prepares to hang a still life painting from 1943 by Pablo Picasso at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption A painting by Pablo Picasso is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption Pablo Picasso's 1938 painting of Marie Therese is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption A painting by Pablo Picasso is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption A ceramic painting by Pablo Picasso is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort

Caption Pablo Picasso's 1938 painting of Marie Therese is seen at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. The artworks — nine are paintings and two are ceramic pieces — are part of MGM Resorts' collection and will be offered at auction Saturday. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Wade Vandervort Credit: Wade Vandervort