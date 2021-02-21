Bell snags first Cup victory in another surprise Gibbs win

Bell had an underwhelming rookie season driving for Leavine with just seven top-10 finishes in Toyotas not quite as strong as Gibbs' four-car fleet. Now driving some of the best cars in NASCAR, Bell joined surprise Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell with spots in the 16-driver playoff field.

He had to chase down Logano, who had built a decent lead on the field but couldn't fend off Bell once he'd caught him. Logano finished second; last week he and teammate Brad Keselowski crashed each other racing for the Daytona 500 win.

“I hate being that close,” Logano said.

Denny Hamlin was third to give Gibbs two cars in the top three. Kurt Busch finished fourth and Keselowski wound up fifth for a decent Team Penske rebound.

Chase Elliott again had the most dominant car but his streak of four consecutive victories in points-paying road races was snapped. He led a race-high 45 laps and was out front when caution for rain 15 laps from the finish forced Hendrick Motorsports to make a strategic call.

Elliott traded track position for new tires, pitted from the lead and fell to 15th. He worked his way up to to fifth but spun when he ran into the back of Kurt Busch. Elliott finished 21st.

“Cautions like that kind of makes for a mixed bag, who stays and who goes, it's a bit of a gamble,” Elliott said. “I thought tires was the right move. But you get back into traffic and it just gets to be so chaotic and just depending on who who gets through (traffic) and who doesn't and it determines how it shakes out."

Christopher Bell gets the checkered flag as he drives to the finish line during the NASCAR Cup Series road-course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Credit: Terry Renna Credit: Terry Renna

AJ Allmendinger (16) and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the field during a restart on lap 29 of the NASCAR Cup Series road-course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Ryan Preece (37) and Kurt Busch (1) lead a field of cars through a turn before heading to the front stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series road-course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Credit: Terry Renna Credit: Terry Renna