"Believe in science:" EU kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Within weeks, northern Lombardy would become the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe and a cautionary tale of what happens when even wealthy countries find themselves unprepared for a pandemic. Lombardy still accounts for around a third of the dead in Italy, which has the continent’s worst confirmed virus toll at nearly 72,000 dead.

“Today is a beautiful, symbolic day: All the citizens of Europe together are starting to get their vaccinations, the first ray of light after a long night,” Arcuri told reporters outside the hospital.

But he cautioned: “We all have to continue to be prudent, cautious and responsible. We still have a long road ahead, but finally we see a bit of light.”

The vaccines, developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer, started arriving in super-cold containers at EU hospitals on Friday from a factory in Belgium. Each country was only getting a fraction of the doses needed — fewer than 10,000 in the first batches — with the bigger rollout expected in January when more vaccines become available.

In the Los Olmos nursing home in the Spanish city of Guadalajara, northeast of Madrid, 96-year-old resident Araceli Hidalgo and a caregiver were the first Spaniards to receive the vaccine. Like Italy, Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with nursing homes a major source of infection.

“Let’s see if we can all behave and make this virus go away,” Hidalgo said after receiving her injection.

The Los Olmos home suffered two confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 11 deaths among residents with symptoms who were never tested during the chaotic initial months.

“What we want is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” said Mónica Tapias, the 48-year-old worker at the home. “We have lost some residents here to COVID, and that has been very sad. Let’s see if this can finally finish with this.”

The Czech Republic was spared the worst of the pandemic in the spring only to see its health care system near collapse in the fall. In Prague, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis received his shot at dawn Sunday and asserted: “There’s nothing to worry about.” Sitting next to him was World War II veteran Emilie Repikova, who also received the shot.

Altogether, the EU’s 27 nations have recorded at least 16 million coronavirus infections and more than 336,000 deaths — huge numbers that experts say still understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing.

All those getting shots will have to come back in three weeks for a second dose.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a video Saturday celebrating the vaccine rollout, calling it “a touching moment of unity.” The vaccination campaign should ease frustrations that were building up, especially in Germany, as Britain, Canada and the United States kicked off their inoculation programs with the same vaccine weeks earlier.

As it turned out, some EU immunizations began a day early in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. The operator of a German nursing home where dozens of people were vaccinated Saturday, including a 101-year-old woman, said “every day that we wait is one day too many.”

Each EU country decided on its own who will get the first shots, with most vowing to put health care workers and nursing home residents first.

EU leaders are counting on the vaccine rollout to help the bloc project a sense of unity in a complex lifesaving mission after it faced a year of difficulties in negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the vaccines — which were developed in record time — a “game-changer."

“We know that today is not the end of the pandemic, but it is the beginning of the victory,” he said.

Among the politicians who got shots Sunday to promote a wider acceptance of vaccinations was Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

“I can’t wait to see my 70-year-old father without fear that I could infect him,” Angelov said.

Meanwhile, a new virus variant that has been spreading rapidly around London and southern England has now been detected France, Spain, Canada and Japan. The new variant, which British authorities said is much more easily transmitted, has caused many countries to put new restrictions on those coming from Britain.

Japan announced it would temporarily ban all non-resident foreigners from entering through Jan. 31 as a precaution against the U.K.’s new variant.

Germany’s BioNTech has said it’s confident that its vaccine works against the new U.K. variant, but added that further studies are needed to be completely certain.

The European Medicines Agency on Jan. 6 will consider approving another coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna, which is already being used in the United States.

Andreas Raouna, 84, said he was honored to be among the first to get the shot in Cyprus and criticized vaccine skeptics of being “in league with a murderer.”

While there may be some side-effects, he said, “if the coronavirus hits you, it’ll be the end of you.”

___

Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland. AP reporters from around Europe contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

World War II veteran Emilie Repikova receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at the military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine among the first administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Romania has started its national vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

A nurse prepares to administer of Pfizer BioNtech against the COVID-19, at a care home in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Cyprus started today the vaccination program against COVID-19. (Katia Christodoulou/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Katia Christodoulou Credit: Katia Christodoulou

Italian Nurse Claudia Alivernini meets journalists after receiving the Pfizer's vaccine, outside the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. European Union nations officially kicked off a coordinated effort Sunday to give COVID-19 vaccinations to some of the most vulnerable among their nearly 450 million people, marking a moment of hope in the continent’s battle against the worst public health crisis in a century. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Andreas Raounas, 84, the first patient in Island receives from a nurse the vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech against the COVID-19, at a care home in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Cyprus started today the vaccination programme against COVID-19. (Katia Christodoulou/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Katia Christodoulou Credit: Katia Christodoulou

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis receives vaccine against COVID-19 at the military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Mihaela Anghel, second from left, a Romanian nurse, gets a round of applause from colleagues after getting the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Anghel is the nurse who registered and processed Romania's first official COVID-19 patient, on Feb. 27 2020. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Jytte Margrethe Frederiksen is vaccinated by Doctor Tomas Johanson in Ishoej, Denmark, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen watched the vaccination via videolink from Marienborg in Denmark. Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday in a symbolic show of unity and moment of hope for a continent confronting its worst health care crisis in a century. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

A medical staff member holds a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. European Union nations officially kicked off a coordinated effort Sunday to give COVID-19 vaccinations to some of the most vulnerable among their nearly 450 million people, marking a moment of hope in the continent’s battle against the worst public health crisis in a century. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

Jytte Margrete Frederiksen is vaccinated by Doctor Tomas Johanson in Ishoej, Denmark, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen watched the vaccination via videolink from Marienborg in Denmark. Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Sunday in a symbolic show of unity and moment of hope for a continent confronting its worst health care crisis in a century. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

A resident at the 'Haus an der Linde' nursing home receives an injection with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Lichtentanne, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. (Robert Michael/Pool via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Credit: Robert Michael

A box with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine stand on a table ahead of the vaccination of the first person at Germany's federal state of Brandenburg, at a care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark in Grossraeschen, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Credit: Fabrizio Bensch Credit: Fabrizio Bensch

Doctor Elke Obst holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the vaccination of the first person at Germany's federal state of Brandenburg, at a care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Credit: Fabrizio Bensch Credit: Fabrizio Bensch

Nurse Ann-Louise Broberg injects a COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home resident Gun-Britt Johnsson in Mjolby, Sweden, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Gun-Britt was the first in Sweden to receive the vaccine. (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Stefan Jerrevang Credit: Stefan Jerrevang

A box with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrives ahead of the vaccination at the care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark, in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Credit: Fabrizio Bensch Credit: Fabrizio Bensch

A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine among the first administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Romania has started its national vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Zeynep Kallmayer, nursing group leader COVID intensive care unit C1 at the University Hospital, left, receives the first Corona vaccination in Frankfurt, Germany, from Prof. Sabine Wicker, company physician at the hospital and member of the Permanent Vaccination Commission at the Robert Koch Institute, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Zeynep Kallmayer has been providing inpatient care to sick people at Frankfurt University Hospital since the start of the Corona pandemic. (Andreas Arnold/Pool via AP) Credit: Andreas Arnold Credit: Andreas Arnold

A member of the vaccination team at a nursing home holds a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

A nurse holds a vial containing the first five doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Andreas Raounas, 84, the first patient in Island receives from a nurse the vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech against the COVID-19, at a care home in Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Cyprus started today the vaccination programme against COVID-19. (Katia Christodoulou/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Katia Christodoulou Credit: Katia Christodoulou

Slawomir Butkiewicz, left, the paramedic of the Interior Ministry hospital in Warsaw, the capital's main COVID-19 hospital, is getting the coronavirus vaccination in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Alicja Jakubowska,left, the head nurse at the Interior Ministry hospital in Warsaw, is getting the coronavirus vaccination by doctor, Artur Zaczynski, right, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. Jakubowska was the first person to be vaccinated in Poland as part of a European Union rollout on Sunday. in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski