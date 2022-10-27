Belichick says Jones to remain Pats' starter at QB vs. Jets

“He’s ready to do that," Belichick said. "So that’s what he needs to prepare for the game, and that’s what our offensive unit needs. Everybody working together. So we’ll get that this week.”

Jones is looking to recover from a rough outing in last week's 33-14 loss to Chicago. Jones started the game, but lasted only three series and threw an interception before being pulled in favor of Bailey Zappe, who played the rest of the way.

Afterward, Belichick was insistent that the plan was always to play both quarterbacks, adding that the health of Jones' ankle was a factor in him not returning to the game.

Jones, who is no longer wearing a brace on his left leg, said Wednesday that he felt he deserved to remain the starter.

“I feel pretty good. Just trying to get my treatment and I’ve done a good job with that,” Jones said of his ankle. “Just like everybody else I’m just sticking to my routine and trying to get back into that and become a better football player. ... We have a plan. And for me right now that’s to become a better quarterback individually and a better player. And I’m doing everything I can to do that. I just want to prove that everyday and that’s what I’m going to do.”

