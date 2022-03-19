Belibi dunk highlights No. 1 Stanford rout of Montana State

Brink had five points, three blocks and five rebounds before the Bobcats (22-13) even got on the board with their first points early in the second quarter.

Lexie Hull had 13 points and five assists and Hannah Jump scored 15 for a balanced Cardinal team that went 16-0 through the Pac-12 regular season and won the conference tournament.

Taylor Janssen scored 12 for the Big Sky Conference Tournament champions, who came into the game averaging 70 points per game but faced a Stanford squad that hasn't allowed any opponent to score more than 77 since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Montana State missed its initial 21 shots spanning the first two quarters and trailed 23-0 before Janssen's layup at the 9:15 mark of the second.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

The scoreless first quarter by Stanford's defense is the first in the Cardinal’s storied history for any period and just the second ever in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina did it against Texas in the 2021 tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Montana State: The Bobcats, playing in their third ever NCAA Tournament, missed their first 12 3-point tries and went 4 for 24 from deep overall. ... Montana State 17th-year coach Tricia Binford notched her 15th straight winning season.

Stanford: Lacie Hull had four of Stanford's 16 steals. ... The Cardinal held a 56-33 rebounding advantage. ... Stanford scored seven points off Montana State's five first-quarter turnovers and forced 17 in all while committing 16. ... The Cardinal improved to 15-1 at home this season.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

