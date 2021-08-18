Belgian-Brit teen seeks to break women's solo flight record

Her plane is specially fitted out for the journey. It’s normally a two-seater but an extra fuel tank now takes up one of those places. That will also help erase any doubts about whether she’s flying alone.

The Shark is too small for long-distance flying over the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. For the crossing over the Atlantic, Rutherford will fly up through Europe and over Greenland. She’ll head down through the United States, then back up to Alaska to cross the Pacific. From there, she’ll head across Asia back to Europe.

The men’s record for a solo round the world flight is held by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow from Britain. Rutherford hopes that by narrowing the gap from 12 years to just one, she’ll show other young women and girls that the sky’s the limit when it comes to making their own mark on the history of aviation.

Caption Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford closes the canopy of her Shark Ultralight airplane as she prepares to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A Belgian-British teenager took to the skies Wednesday in her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford took off from an airstrip in Wevelgem, Belgium, in an ultralight plane looking to break the record set by American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the world benchmark at age 30 in 2017. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

