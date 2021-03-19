Belgium pauses re-opening plans as virus infections mount

De Croo said that most new cases were being found in schools and in the work place. The number of elderly people catching or dying from the virus is dropping as Belgium’s vaccination program kicks in.

“We have one month to limit social contacts as much as possible so that schools can open normally again on April 19” after the Easter vacation, De Croo said. He said the travel ban will also remain in place until at least the same date.

Van Laethem said earlier that Belgium is “standing at the foot of a third wave of infections,” but that people can help turn that into a “mini-wave” by respecting the rules.

A total of 22,624 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Belgium, a country with 11.5 million inhabitants that was among the hardest-hit globally when the pandemic broke. Around 7.5% of the population has received a first jab of coronavirus vaccine so far.

