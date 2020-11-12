Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

Despite the exemptions, the ministers did point out to St. Nicholas to “always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask," despite his long white beard.

The saint was supposed to get a big official welcome Saturday when his ship arrives in the port of Antwerp, but that event, usually attended by several hundred children, has been banned.

The pandemic has been relatively lenient towards children when it comes to the death toll, but the lives of the very young have been turned upside down by anything from long school closures and sports club bans to advice to stay away from grandparents.

Because of that, the ministers asked St. Nicholas to be lenient, since he usually checks in his vast archives whether children have been naughty or nice before delivering presents.

“Every kid here is a hero," the ministers pleaded in their letter. “So, for once, you don't have to check it in your big book."