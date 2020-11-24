Belgium approves more money for care homes hit by pandemic

“This show of appreciation for the efforts made during the corona crisis were absolutely essential,” Mark Selleslach of the ACV union said. Measures based on the new funding should come in force next year.
One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, Belgium has reported more than 15,600 deaths linked to the coronavirus. Overall in Belgium, 56% of deaths were in hospitals and 43 % were in nursing homes. Unlike many other nations, Belgium counts both confirmed COVID-19 cases and possible cases.
A Belgian Army medic watches as another medic delivers lunch to a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A Belgian Army medic works in a room after delivering lunch to a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A Belgian Army medic prepares a lunch for a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A Belgian Army medic works in the COVID-19 wing with a Christmas tree in the background at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Two Belgian Army medics help a patient to walk who is recovering from COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A Belgian Army medic brings lunch to a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Two Belgian Army medics help a patient to walk who is recovering from COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A man carries his plastic bag of belongings as he prepares to leave the COVID-19 ward at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A Belgian Army medic suits up as she prepares to bring lunch to a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Belgian Army doctor Jent Lievers takes a coffee break prior to attending to COVID-19 patients at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A physiotherapist from the Belgian Army works to exercise the breathing of a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A physiotherapist from the Belgian Army works to exercise a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A medic from the Belgian Army tends to a patient with COVID-19 at the St. Michiel Hospital in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The Belgian military has been called into several hospitals and care homes to alleviate the stress on healthcare personnel. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
