Belgium advances to last 16 at Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine eliminated

Belgium advanced to the last 16 of the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine and the Ukrainians became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Belgium advanced to the last 16 of the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the Ukrainians became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated.

All four teams in Group E at Euro 2024 finished with four points. Romania ended up first, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. Ukraine was last on goal difference.

The third-ranked Belgians nearly had a different ending when Ukraine substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi tried to score directly from corner late in the match. Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels managed to save the effort at the near post.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

In Other News
1
Haitians hold their breath as newly arrived Kenyan police force...
2
Illinois man rejects deal to plead guilty to 7 murder charges in...
3
The Latest | Iran-allied militants claim an attack targeting the...
4
Baby cousin with cancer inspires girls to sew hospital gowns for sick...
5
No shield required: 'Captain America' star Anthony Mackie's own super...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top