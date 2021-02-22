Belgian projections warn not to relax measures too quickly

“An important message from the projections is that we approach a point where the risk of a third spike seriously decreases," De Croo said.

“That point is not for tomorrow or next week, but it is not that very far away," he said.

More than 21,750 people have died from COVID-19 in densely populated Belgium, making it one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

With economic losses mounting, pressure on the government has increased over the past several days to allow for a widespread relaxation of rules to give companies a better chance to get through the year.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, tables and chairs are stacked inside of a bistro during a lockdown due to the coronavirus in the historic city center of Antwerp, Belgium. The government on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, A logistics officer, right, and a vaccinator, left, prepare to administer an injection of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a woman at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The government on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo, a client, wearing a face mask to prevent against the spread of coronavirus, gets his hair styled at a hairdresser's shop in Brussels. The government on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, center, attends a media conference with Belgium's virologist Steven Van Gucht and Dr. Yves Van Laethem at the prime minister's office in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The government on Monday presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (Philip Reynaers, Pool via AP) Credit: Philip Reynaers Credit: Philip Reynaers

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference at the prime minister's office in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The government on Monday presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (Philip Reynaers, Pool via AP) Credit: Philip Reynaers Credit: Philip Reynaers

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a man sits alone on a park bench in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium. The government on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Dr. Yves Van Laethem speaks during a media conference at the prime minister's office in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The government on Monday presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (Philip Reynaers, Pool via AP) Credit: Philip Reynaers Credit: Philip Reynaers

Belgium's virologist Steven Van Gucht speaks during a media conference at the prime minister's office in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The government on Monday presented scientific projections of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium, indicating it would be very risky to extensively loosen the current restrictions over the coming weeks. (Philip Reynaers, Pool via AP) Credit: Philip Reynaers Credit: Philip Reynaers