Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

Authorities put out a search bulletin for the bald-shaven and tattooed Conings, who has been missing since late Monday. It warned the public not to approach Conings should they see him. It also asked Conings to turn himself in.

Local media reported he had left several farewell notes.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne described the man as an “acute threat” known for his extreme right sympathies. Earlier this month, he had threatened several people, including Marc Van Ranst, one of the best-known virologists working on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter message early Wednesday, Van Ranst said that “let one thing be clear: such threats do not make an impression on me.”

De Croo insisted that the defense forces and the security services come up with a proposal as soon as Thursday “to prevent such a thing from ever happening again.”