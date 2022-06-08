Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' to Congolese

While some Congolese praised the Belgian king's remarks as brave, others said the apology must come with financial reparations.

“Belgium must ask for forgiveness from the Congolese people but also compensate them,” said Francis Kambale, a 26-year-old student living in Goma in the country’s east. “Our grandparents were beaten like animals, others were killed. But also many minerals and cultural goods were stolen by Belgium. This visit by the Belgian king is a distraction. Congo does not benefit in any way nor does it improve the economic conditions of the Congolese.”

Belgium has faced a reckoning over its colonial past in recent years, particularly around the commemoration of Congo's 60th anniversary of independence in 2020. That year Belgium took down a statue in Ghent of King Leopold II, who had plundered Congo during his 1865-1909 reign and forced many of its people into slavery to extract resources for his own profit.

The early years after Leopold laid claim to the African country are especially infamous for killings, forced labor and other forms of brutality that some experts estimate left as many as 10 million Congolese dead, according to historians.

After Leopold’s claimed ownership of Congo ended in 1908, he handed it over to the Belgian state, which continued to rule the colony until the African nation became independent in 1960.

On Wednesday, Philippe also bestowed a top honor on the last known surviving Congolese veteran of World War II.

Former Corporal Albert Kunyuku, now 100, was decorated Commander of the Order of the Crown. Enlisted at 18, Kunyuku had fought in then-Burma on behalf of Belgium.

___

Associated Press writer Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro in Goma, Congo contributed.