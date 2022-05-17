Belgian court rules out extradition for Spanish rapper

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran and who has been living in exile in Belgium since 2018, faces prison sentences in Spain totaling three-and-a-half years.

Francis Clarysse, a Ghent prosecutor, told The Associated Press that the prosecution now has 24 hours to decide whether to appeal the decision to Belgium's highest court, the court of cassation. Tuesday's ruling marked the fourth time the Spanish judicial authorities' requests for extradition were denied.